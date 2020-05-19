Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy is admitted to the ICU (Intensive care unit) of a Mumbai hospital. The 54-year-old actor took to Facebook to inform his friends that he is unwell and in dire need of money for a dialysis. Roy was last seen in Sony TV serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Here are more details on this.

On May 17, Roy wrote on Facebook, "Am in the icu. very ill. dialysis (sic)." In another message, he asked for financial help, writing, "Need urr diagent money for dialysis. (sic)" Many from TV fraternity, including Shashi Ranjan, Shishir Sharma and Maninee De, wished him a quick recovery. Others, including actress Jyothsna Channdola asked for his bank account details in the comments section.

According to reports, Roy has a history of health complications. The actor was admitted to a hospital in January last year after suffering a paralysis attack. Writer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook account. Prior to that, in August 2018, Roy was reportedly hospitalized due to a blood clot in his brain. He had then undergone surgery for it.

Roy has been working in the TV and film industry for more than two decades now. He has appeared in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sasural Simar Ka, and Mere Angne Mein, among others. He also featured in films like Raja Natwarlal.

