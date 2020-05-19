TikTok has become a breeding ground for misogynist and problematic content. The so-called stars like Faizal Siddiqui, with a huge following, take to the platform to propagate their depraved views. Commenting on one such video from the creator, singer Sona Mohapatra said that demeaning women is often normalized in our culture. The 43-year-old also took a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Faizal Siddiqui, an influencer with a following of more than 13 million on TikTok, has lately been under fire for a video where he is seen glorifying acid attacks and violence against women. The video created an uproar among Internet users. Thereafter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the matter. Faizal's TikTok account has since been banned.

Reacting to a user's comment that claimed that Faizal's acid attack video was edited, Sona referenced another problematic video by him, and wrote, "Demeaning women is normalized in our culture." Further, slamming Salman, she added, "We grew up with stories of Salman Khan, breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public, yet the country's biggest star? (sic)" "Needs to stop," the singer asserted.

Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop https://t.co/poZ1VJrhrF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020

Sona had previously called Salman the "poster child of toxic masculinity" after he took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for quitting his film Bharat at the last moment. She wrote, "Cus Priyanka has better things to do in life, real men to hang out. (sic)"

Actor/filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also slammed Faizal's acid attack video, writing, "What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved." "How can you allow this kind of content on your platform TikTok," she asked. "This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video- do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?," Pooja added.

