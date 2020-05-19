Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's domestic help tested positive for the coronavirus, he has confirmed. The house help, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, reportedly lived with the Kapoors - Boney and his daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai. Boney said that he and his daughters are in good health. Here is more on this.

Details Charan showed COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday

Quoting a source, Hindustan Times reported that Charan was unwell on Saturday (May 16), after which Boney sent him for tests and subsequently kept him in isolation. After the test report came as positive, he informed the society administration as well as the BMC. The authorities then started the process of taking Charan to a quarantine center, the source added.

Details Boney said he and his daughters are asymptomatic

Boney, in a statement, said that he, his daughters and other staff at home are doing fine and neither of them have shown any symptoms so far. "We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions...We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back with us," the producer added.

Information COVID-19 continues to batter India's financial capital

Earlier, in April, a member of jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff was diagnosed with the coronavirus. More recently, the office of music label and film production company T-Series was sealed by the BMC after a caretaker residing in the building tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Mumbai is India's worst-affected city from coronavirus pandemic, with 21,152 cases and 757 fatalities.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected 49 lakh around the world