For more than a decade, fans have been eagerly waiting to relive the ridiculously hilarious camaraderie of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the third and latest installment of the iconic Hera Pheri series. But looks like, the project has hit a roadblock. Recently, Shetty revealed that the team wants to continue with Hera Pheri 3, but there are some differences.

Series What is the 'Hera Pheri' series all about?

Now considered a cult classic, the Hera Pheri series has seen two releases thus far, viz. Priyadarshan-directed Hera Pheri, which released in 2000, and Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, which released in 2006. The series stars Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao aka Babu bhaiya, a trio that gets engulfed in a comedy of errors.

Details Some differences need to be ironed out, Shetty said

Now, in a recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Shetty revealed, "Everything is on hold for now." He added that while the film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, "some differences need to be ironed out first." The actor acknowledged that the movie is a big hit on TV, adding, "we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."

Quote Shetty had earlier expressed excitement about the film

Shetty had earlier expressed excitement about the film. He said, "We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I'm looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does I know it will happen."

Film Recently, 'Hera Pheri' clocked 20 years of release

Recently, as Hera Pheri clocked 20 years, Shetty recalled in an interview, "I don't know how the film was made, it just happened." "We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers," he added.

