Ever since the lockdown was announced, Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with some friends and family members. Meanwhile, his parents continue to live at the family's Mumbai home. After nearly two months of staying away from them, the 54-year-old Bollywood superstar on Tuesday paid a brief visit to his parents in Mumbai, after taking due permissions.

Details He stayed there for a while before returning to Panvel

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman visited his parents, Salim Khan and Salma at their Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, after taking the requisite permissions and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Salman also wanted to check on the relief work that his father has been overseeing in Mumbai, the report added. He stayed there for some hours before driving back to Panvel.

Information Salman was in Panvel when the lockdown began

Salman was at the Panvel farmhouse with sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Nirvaan Khan, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and Iulia Vantur to work on an upcoming project, when the lockdown began. He then decided to stay there for the lockdown period.

Details Salman released two songs from his farmhouse

Salman has been keeping himself pretty busy during isolation at the Panvel farmhouse. He has uploaded various posts and videos meant to spread awareness about COVID-19. The actor also released two songs shot entirely at his farmhouse. One was a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona and another, a romantic track, Tere Bina, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Relief efforts Meanwhile, Salman is doing his bit to fight COVID-19

Meanwhile, Salman has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the coronavirus crisis. He recently sent out ration and food packages to 1,000 local families around Panvel. Prior to that, the actor offered financial assistance to 25,000 daily wage earners of the Indian film industry. He has also reportedly launched a food truck called Being Haangryy to distribute free ration.

Work What's up on the work front for Salman?