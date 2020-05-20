The controversy surrounding the divorce between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya is getting messier by the day. Earlier this month, Aaliya sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin, thereby demanding divorce and maintenance amount. Opening up about it, she has now alleged that there were prolonged issues in their marriage, and added that his family "mentally and physically tortured" her.

Details Problems started from the time we got married, said Aaliya

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Aaliya said that problems in her marriage "had begun long before, from the time I got married." She added, "I was not bringing them forward. I was trying to solve these issues, waiting for them to get better, so I finally had to take this decision. There are many reasons why I finally took this decision."

Details She alleged that Nawazuddin's brother hit her

Aaliya went on to accuse Nawazuddin's family of torturing her. She revealed, "He (Nawazuddin) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable." She, however, added that "his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot." She alleged that Nawzuddin's brother, Shamas even hit her. "So, I've been bearing a lot for too many years," she said.

Interview Four divorces have taken place in Nawazuddin's family: Aaliya

"There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It's a pattern in his family," Aaliya revealed. "You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love," she said. Nawazuddin was earlier married to Sheeba. However, the two soon got divorced.

Information Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009

Nawazuddin and Aaliya started dating each other in 2004. The two tied the knot in 2009. Aaliya, whose real name is Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey, has now legally changed her name back to Anjana.

Response Nawazuddin is yet to comment on the matter