As theaters across the country remain indefinitely shuttered in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more producers are eyeing a direct-to-digital release for their films. Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu was one of the first movies to be given a digital release amid the ongoing lockdown. And now, reports suggest that the actor's another upcoming flick, Bole Chudiyan, might also take the digital route.

Details 'Bole Chudiyan' co-producer said they're 'open to the idea'

Bole Chudiyan co-producer Rajesh Bhatia told Mid-Day that they are open to the idea of releasing the movie on a digital platform. He acknowledged the global reach of OTT platforms, saying, "If the film beams to 200 countries, we think that's a great [deal] for the right price." Bhatia cited their obligations towards the film's investors as a major motivation behind the decision.

Quote The team is in talks with various web platforms

"We are responsible to our investors. [We must] meet a timely release, and generate revenue. Cash flow needs to be generated [and directed towards] forthcoming productions," Bhatia added. He revealed that the team is currently in talks with multiple web platforms.

Film What is the film all about?

Bole Chudiyan is a romantic drama, starring Nawazuddin opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. It has been directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia under the banner Woodpecker Movies, the movie also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and Aditya Srivastava. Filming of the movie took place in Uttar Pradesh last year.

'Ghoomketu' 'Ghoomketu' will be out on ZEE5 this Friday

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin-starrer Ghoomketu is all set to arrive on ZEE5 this Friday (May 22). The movie tells the story of an aspiring writer struggling to make it big in the Indian film industry. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the film also stars Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Raghuvir Yadav, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameo appearances.

Information Meanwhile, film industry remains divided over digital releases