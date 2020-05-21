They are coming back to save the world! After a long-held campaign, DC fans are finally getting their due. Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that the studio would release the much-awaited re-cut of the 2017 superhero movie Justice League by original director Zack Snyder on HBO Max in 2021. Earlier, due to a family tragedy, Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon as the director.

Film What is the film all about?

A follow-up to 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (also directed by Snyder), Justice League is based on a DC comics superhero team by the same name. It stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Snyder Why couldn't Snyder complete 'Justice League'?

After successfully leading the charge on the 2013 Superman movie Man of Steel, and then Dawn of Justice, Snyder was handed the most ambitious project of DC Extended Universe Justice League. However, he had to step away from the project just before the post-production and editing work, after the suicide of his daughter. The movie was then re-shot and completed by co-writer Joss Whedon.

Response But, Whedon's version wasn't accepted by most fans

However, Whedon's version, which included various re-shoots, did not sit well with DC fans. They complained that the new director made the movie too light-hearted, while Snyder is known for giving a much darker tone to his films. Anguished fans, wanting to see the film, originally envisioned by Snyder, took to Twitter and started the (in)famous #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trend and even began online petitions.

New version It will be an entirely new thing, says Snyder

Hence, the new film can be expected to be of a darker tone than the theatrically released one. "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. The director noted that he has not seen Whedon's version of the movie till date.

Release HBO Max is set to launch on May 27

However, it remains yet unclear whether the movie will be released as a four hour-long director's cut film or as a six-part series. The announcement of Justice League's release comes just one week ahead of the much-anticipated launch of HBO Max. The streaming service will be out on May 27. Notably, Warner Media, which produced Justice League, is also the parent company of HBO.