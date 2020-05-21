In a huge relief to film producers and entertainment artists, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked delegates of the theater and film industry to come up with an action plan on the limited resumption of shoots and post-production activities. Such an action plan should be prepared keeping in view physical distancing norms and other precautions, the CM informed the delegates.

Context Film shoots stalled since March due to coronavirus

It should be noted that shooting for films and other production activities remain suspended since mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown. Consequentially, many artists have been rendered jobless and producers are suffering massive losses. Earlier this week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent a letter to Thackeray, seeking permission to resume post-production work.

Details Government would consider providing rent concessions: Thackeray

"The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms," Thackeray said in the meeting. He added that the government would consider supporting folk artists and providing rent concessions to production houses that have installed sets in the Film City.

Norms Shoots could soon resume in 'non-red' zones

Stating that he did not believe that clamping of lockdown should bring everything to a halt, Thackeray noted that shoots could be allowed to resume in areas that are not coronavirus containment zones. He added producers will have to be careful about number of people on sets and their hygiene. For editing studios, guidelines regarding space and air conditioning will be issued, he asserted.

Twitter Post Here is the CMO's tweet

He said the State will consider any action plan proposed by them for reviving shooting and post-production activities if it includes physical distancing norms and other precautions. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 20, 2020

Crisis Bollywood looking at Rs. 2,500 crore loss due to pandemic