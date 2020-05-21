The Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey for eight hours and impounded his car, when his driver was taking a domestic staff to the hospital for a medical emergency. Ranvir also alleged the police wanted to file an FIR (First Information Report) against his driver. After live-tweeting the ordeal, the actor got his car back and no FIR was eventually filed.

Details They were taking a house help to a hospital

In his tweets, Ranvir explained that his driver was taking a house help to the hospital where his wife was due to deliver, when they were stopped by the police. The officer in-charge said that he did not consider the situation an emergency, Ranvir added. "Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Ranvir wrote.

Twitter Post Here is Ranvir's tweet

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Tweets What are we being punished for, Ranvir tweeted

During the eight-hour period when he waited at the police station, Ranvir put out a series of tweets. The actor said he was "saddened and disappointed" at the "transgression and highhandedness of one policeman." In another tweet, he wrote, "3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for?"

Help Mumbai Police and Aaditya Thackeray assured help

Later, Ranvir was assured help by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray. Mumbai Police asked the actor to share his contact number so that they could "reach out to you for a few details." Further, Thackeray tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist." Ranvir thanked Thackeray, calling him "a shining light".

Quote Haven't lost my faith in you, Ranvir thanked Mumbai Police

After the police released him, Ranvir tweeted, "After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you Mumbai Police for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you."

