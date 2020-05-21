-
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey for eight hours and impounded his car, when his driver was taking a domestic staff to the hospital for a medical emergency.
Ranvir also alleged the police wanted to file an FIR (First Information Report) against his driver.
After live-tweeting the ordeal, the actor got his car back and no FIR was eventually filed.
Details
They were taking a house help to a hospital
In his tweets, Ranvir explained that his driver was taking a house help to the hospital where his wife was due to deliver, when they were stopped by the police.
The officer in-charge said that he did not consider the situation an emergency, Ranvir added.
"Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Ranvir wrote.
Twitter Post
Tweets
What are we being punished for, Ranvir tweeted
During the eight-hour period when he waited at the police station, Ranvir put out a series of tweets.
The actor said he was "saddened and disappointed" at the "transgression and highhandedness of one policeman."
In another tweet, he wrote, "3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for?"
Help
Mumbai Police and Aaditya Thackeray assured help
Later, Ranvir was assured help by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Mumbai Police asked the actor to share his contact number so that they could "reach out to you for a few details."
Further, Thackeray tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist."
Ranvir thanked Thackeray, calling him "a shining light".
Quote
Haven't lost my faith in you, Ranvir thanked Mumbai Police
After the police released him, Ranvir tweeted, "After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you Mumbai Police for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you."
Work
What's up on the work front for Ranvir?
Separately, on the work front, Ranvir was last seen in Netflix series Hasmukh.
His last silver screen outing was Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead.
Ranvir will next feature in a movie Lootcase, directed by Rajesh Krishnan. It also stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, and Gajraj Rao.
However, its release remains stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.