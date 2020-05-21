Punjabi model/actor and Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 13's finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh (also known as Sukh Pradhan) has been accused of rape by a woman. The 40-year-old survivor has claimed that Santokh raped her in his car at gunpoint. She has now filed a complaint against him with the Punjab Police. Here are more details.

Details The incident took place in Beas on May 14

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the Jalandhar-based survivor had gone to Beas (Amritsar) to meet her boyfriend on May 14. She alleged that there, Santokh raped her in his car, on the pretext of taking her to her boyfriend. A police case was registered on May 19 after she filed a complaint. Santokh is currently absconding, Investigating officer, Inspector Harpreet Kaur confirmed.

Reaction However, Shehnaaz's brother said the allegation is false

However, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz has claimed that the allegation is "completely false" and an attempt to defame their father. "We are surely disturbed at the moment but... we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording," he told SpotboyE in an interview.

Quote Justice will be served, Shehbaz said

When asked about the survivor and why she would want to defame their father, Shehbaz said, "I really don't know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai... But all what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served."

Details No plans to go to Punjab: Shehbaz

Shehnaaz and Shehbaz are currently in quarantine in Mumbai. When asked if they are planning to travel to Punjab to be with their family at this time, Shehbaz told the publication, "For now, we are very much in Mumbai and don't have any such plans. I have been busy with calls since morning and I would like the media to cooperate with us."

