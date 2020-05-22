Many people around the world are facing an unprecedented predicament due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. In a similar vein, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who traveled to Abu Dhabi in March for a four-day work trip has been stranded there for two months now. Notably, India has banned all international flights in wake of the pandemic.

Details I didn't imagine the world would shut down, said Mouni

Mouni had gone to UAE in March for a magazine shoot. In an interaction with Mid-Day, she said that she then decided to stay there for two weeks as her next project was to kick off in mid-April. "I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I've been stuck here with four days' clothes," she said.

Details Mouni said she is constantly in touch with her family

Mouni, who is staying in Abu Dhabi with a childhood friend, said that she is constantly in touch with her family in Cooch Behar. "I have been checking on them every day. I am relieved that my brother is by mom's side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that's an added advantage," the 34-year-old actor told the publication.

Quote I am eager to return to India: Mouni

While Mouni acknowledged she feels grateful, she's eager to return home. She said, "I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time." "So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said, I am eager to return to India," she concluded.

