The new trailer of Christopher Nolan's ambitious movie, Tenet, is here! And while we are not expecting time travel, just as Robert Pattinson, who plays a pivotal role, clarified in a recent interview, the trailer reveals that there will be some form of time manipulation, specifically time inversion. One thing that's certain is that Tenet will release in theaters. However, we don't know when.

Trailer They are out to prevent the third World War

The only thing which is clear about the plot is that they (meaning John David Washington and Pattinson) are trying to avert World War 3. The new promo also gives us our first impression of characters portrayed by Kenneth Branagh and Himesh Patel. There's also Dimple Kapadia. "There are people in the future who need us, who need Tenet," Kapadia said in the trailer.

Details So, what all happens in the new trailer?

Of course, the trailer of the upcoming sci-fi thriller has plenty of action— there are bullets, cars, trains, planes, explosions, and more. Giving relief from the action and all the mystery, the clip ends on a rather lighter note, where David Washington and Pattinson talk about crashing a plane, but "not from the air", because it would be "dramatic".

Film 'Tenet' also stars Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy

Apart from Washington, Pattinson, Branagh, Patel, and Kapadia, Tenet also stars Clemence Poesy, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Denzil Smith. Nolan is the writer, director, and producer of the movie. His wife Emma Thomas is a co-producer. Tenet has been shot in various countries such as Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Information It's Nolan's biggest movie till date

Tenet is Nolan's biggest venture to date. The production budget of the film is nearly $200 million, which also makes it one of the most expensive films ever made. Nolan himself has called the film his most ambitious.

Quote It is the most ambitious film we have made: Nolan

"We are jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we are going to a number of different places," Nolan said. "We are crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set-pieces... It's the most ambitious film we made" he added.

Quote 'Tenet' is so insane: Pattinson

The same sentiment was reflected by Pattinson who told GQ, "Tenet is so insane. In each country [where we shoot] there is, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country."

Release 'Tenet' is "coming to theaters". When? Nobody knows!