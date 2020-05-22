Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with a 57-member cast and crew of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham, has returned to India. The team had been stranded at a desert camp in Wadi Rum in Jordan for more than two months, as flights remained suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will now be tested for COVID-19 and will undergo the mandatory quarantine period.

Details The team was stranded in Jordan since March

The film's team had been stranded in Jordan since March 12, as shooting was stalled due to the coronavirus crisis. In April, film's director Blessy wrote to the Kerala Film Chamber, requesting for arrangement to be brought back. Later, as Jordan authorities allowed them to resume shooting in late April, the team wrapped up the current leg of shoot there.

Details The team returned to Kochi on Friday morning

Prithviraj, Blessy, and other team members landed at the Cochin International Airport on Friday morning from Jordan via a special Air India flight AI 1902, under the second phase of the union government's Vande Bharat mission. The mission aims to bring back stranded Indians from different parts of the world in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarantine They will now be quarantined

Now, the entire cast and crew will be tested for COVID-19 and remain in the mandatory quarantine period. Reportedly, they have opted for a paid quarantine facility at Fort Kochi. "We are on our way to the COVID-19 testing facility as prescribed by the health officials," Blessy said. "It's a welcome relief to be back in Kerala," the director added.

Statement Prithviraj's wife posted a heartfelt note

After Prithviraj's return, his wife Supriya Menon posted an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, "It has been a long and arduous wait but we are really thankful to everyone including the authorities who helped facilitate this return." "Personally we would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers who prayed for us and gave us strength during our time of separation," she added.

Instagram Post Here is Supriya's post

He’s back! 😊 A post shared by supriyamenonprithviraj on May 21, 2020 at 10:11pm PDT

Information What is 'Aadujeevitham' all about?

Touted as one of the most ambitious Malayalam films, Aadujeevitham is based on an eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin. It tells the story of Najeeb (Prithviraj), a man who ends up in shambles after traveling to the Middle East.

