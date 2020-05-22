Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who has acted in more than 300 Hindi and Punjabi movies and shows including BR Chopra's iconic series Mahabharat, has been severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. The 65-year-old said that he is currently staying at a small rented place in Ludhiana (Punjab) and is struggling to make ends meet. Here is his story.

Details The lockdown has made matters worse, Kaul said

Recently, reports stated that Kaul is staying at an old age home in Punjab. However, he clarified that while he was earlier living in an old age home, he has now shifted to a rented accommodation. "I'm here at this place with my good samaritan Satya Devi," Kaul told PTI. He added that his health is fine, but the lockdown "has made matters worse."

Details Kaul is struggling to buy groceries and medicines

Kaul, who essayed the role of Lord Indra in Mahabharat, revealed he is struggling to buy medicines, groceries and other basic items. He has now appealed to members of the entertainment industry for financial help. "I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need," he said.

Information He started an acting school in Ludhiana in 2011

Kaul moved to Punjab and started an acting school in Ludhiana in 2011. However, it didn't turn out to be a success. Kaul said that the school's work came to a halt after he fractured his hip bone in 2015. He revealed he was bed-ridden for two and a half years. After that, he stayed at an old age home for two years.

Quote The fire to act is still alive in me: Kaul

Recalling his acting days, Kaul said, "It's ok if they've forgotten me. I got so much of love and I'm grateful. I will forever be indebted to the audience for that." He added that he is still ready to go back to sets and act again. "The fire to act is still alive in me. It isn't over...I'm raring to act again," he concluded.

Work Kaul featured in films like 'Zanjeer' and 'Yaraana'

Over the course of a career spanning decades, Kaul featured in Bollywood movies such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Aunty No. 1, Zanjeer, Yaraana, Kabrastan, Dance Dance, Aag Hi Aag, among others. Apart from Mahabharat, he also starred in popular TV serial Vikram Aur Betaal. He won the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Punjabi cinema at PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2011.

Crisis Amid lockdown, many actors are facing financial crises