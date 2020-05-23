Even a decade after the release of James Cameron's path-breaking science-fiction epic Avatar, fans are still waiting for a sequel. To delay things further, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its production in New Zealand earlier in March. But the good news is that Avatar 2 might just become the first major film to resume production. Here are more details.

Details New Zealand has allowed film productions to restart

The production on the ambitious Avatar sequel was halted in New Zealand in March, after the country announced restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, now, as the situation has improved in the island country, the national government has endorsed health and safety production protocols, thereby allowing film and TV shoots to resume.

Details Co-producer says they are 'headed back to NZ next week'

To clarify things, Avatar co-producer Jon Landau posted a picture of the film's sets on Instagram. He confirmed that they are set to restart the production as early as next week. "Our Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week... can't wait to share more," the producer added.

Instagram Post Here is Landau's post

Franchise What is the 'Avatar' series all about?

Touted as one of the most groundbreaking science-fiction movies ever, Avatar is based in the fictional universe of Pandora, which humans are trying to colonize, in the mid-22nd century. Released in 2009, the movie collected a whopping $2.79 billion at worldwide box office. It held the record of being the highest-grossing film ever until Marvel's superhero movie Avengers: Endgame overtook that position last year.

Sequel What to expect from 'Avatar 2'?

Now, in Avatar 2, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles. Others who have joined the cast include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis. The sequel will reportedly take place years after the first movie. "The world is bigger than the first one, but essentially, it's a movie about family," Worthington said.

Information 'Avatar 2' is expected to be released in December 2021