Actor Mohit Baghel died on Saturday in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
Baghel is best known for playing the role of Amar Chaudhary in the 2011 Salman Khan-starrer Ready.
The actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer the past few months. He was 26.
The news of Baghel's demise was first shared by writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Here are more details.
Details
Spoke to him on May 15, he was recovering: Shaandilyaa
Shaandilyaa told PTI, "He has gone too soon. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi for six months."
He said he learned about Baghel's demise through a common friend who told him that he died at his home on Saturday morning.
"I spoke to him last on May 15 and at the time he was okay—he had started recovering."
Twitter Post
Shaandilyaa also tweeted about Baghel's death
Career
Baghel among cast of upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
Baghel had made his debut on Indian television with Chote Miyan.
Apart from the action-comedy Ready, he had worked in Jabariya Jodi, Uvaa, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Gali Gali Chor Hai, etc.
Shaandilyaa said he wanted to cast Baghel in his directorial debut Dream Girl (2019), but couldn't as the actor was busy with Milan Talkies and Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Reaction
One of the nicest people to work with: Parineeti Chopra
Actor Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive, and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP?? #JabariyaJodi."
Sidharth Malhotra also tweeted, "Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family."
Instagram Post
Heartbreaking; Return if Possible (RIP): Uvaa co-star Rohan Mehra
