Actor Mohit Baghel died on Saturday in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Baghel is best known for playing the role of Amar Chaudhary in the 2011 Salman Khan-starrer Ready.

The actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer the past few months. He was 26.

The news of Baghel's demise was first shared by writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

