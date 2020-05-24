Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old was diagnosed with the deadly virus on May 14. The actor, however, revealed that he has not shown any symptoms of the infection thus far, and is doing "absolutely fine". He will soon undergo a second test for COVID-19. Here's more on this.

Details Kiran went for a routine check-up; tested positive for COVID-19

Kiran said he went to the hospital for a routine medical check-up earlier this month, adding that the COVID-19 test was mandatory there. "So I got myself tested and the result was positive but I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There is no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self-quarantined at home," he told PTI.

Details I am reliving my boarding school days, Kiran joked

Kiran informed that he has distanced himself from his family to avoid transmission of infection. "My family lives on the second floor of the building and I'm currently on the third floor," he said. "I'm alone and reliving my boarding school days, putting my own bed and washing my own clothes," Kiran joked. He said he will undergo a second test by Tuesday.

Work Kiran featured in films like 'Bobby Jasoos', 'Brothers'

Kiran, the son of late celebrated actor Jeevan, has featured in countless films including Khoon Ka Karz, Bol Radha Bol, English Babu Desi Mem, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Bobby Jasoos, and Brothers. He also starred in TV shows such as Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Zindagi, Grihasti, Katha Sagar, Aur Phir ek Din, Papa, Miilee, and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar.

