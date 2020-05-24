Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli's maternal aunt passed away in Chicago, United States, after an eight-week battle with the coronavirus. The 49-year-old director shared the news on Twitter and lamented the fact that the family could not be together even at this time of grief. Kunal, however, added that the virus would not "break our love and memories." Here's more on this.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Kunal wrote, "Lost my Masi (maternal aunt) to COVID after an 8 week struggle... We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss." "Seeing my Mom, Masis and Mamas not being able to be together at this time is really hard (sic)," he added.

Kunal added that his cousin - the daughter of his deceased aunt - would pray for her mother from the car park, as she was not allowed inside the hospital due to the risk of infection. "...She felt close to her as she couldn't see her," the director shared. "This is how harsh COVID is. This isn't the way to go," Kunal wrote.

Kunal said his aunt was one of the five sisters and three brothers, who shared an impeccable bond. "5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are different. Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love, family, giving. COVID has been harsh to our family. Won't break our love & memories," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in India, Bollywood celebrities such as singer Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa, had tested positive for coronavirus. They all have since recovered. Recently, veteran actor Kiran Kumar was also diagnosed with the fatal virus. He is currently under home quarantine. The COVID-19, which originated in China last year, has killed 3,869 and sickened 1,31,920 across India.

