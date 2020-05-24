Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's maternal aunt has passed away, he confirmed on social media. While Varun did not open up about the cause of her death, several reports state that she died due to novel coronavirus at her residence in Chicago, United States. Varun took to Instagram to share an old picture with his deceased aunt, and wrote, "Love you maa si rip (sic)."

Recently, in an Instagram Live chat with fellow actor and COVID-19 survivor, Zoa Morani, Varun had revealed that one of his relatives in the US had been diagnosed with the deadly virus and was undergoing treatment. "Until it happens to somebody you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it," the actor said during the chat.

After Varun shared the news on Instagram, fellow celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Swara Bhasker, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Sonal Chauhan, and Punit Malhotra conveyed condolences in the comments section.

Recently, film director Kunal Kohli also lost his maternal aunt to the coronavirus. Sharing the news on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "Lost my Masi to COVID after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss." "Miss you Masi," Kunal summed up.

