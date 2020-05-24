Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya aka Anjana Kishore Pandey has opened up about his controversial 2017 autobiography, saying that she had warned the actor against writing it but he did not pay heed. Aaliya served a legal notice to Nawazuddin earlier this month, thereby demanding a divorce and the custody of their two children. They got married in 2009. Here's more.

Controversy Nawazuddin's book was withdrawn soon after release

Nawazuddin's autobiography, An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, which he co-wrote with journalist Rituparna Chatterjee, released in 2017. In the book, the actor wrote in detail about his relationships and extra-marital affairs, including one with his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh. However, Niharika and Nawazuddin's ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar later countered his claims. Soon after that, the actor issued an apology and withdrew the book.

Quote Niharika had accused Nawazuddin of 'fabricating stories'

Back then, Niharika accused Nawazuddin of "fabricating stories and manipulating a fleeting relationship". She said, "None of what he's written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him."

Details Nawazuddin believed the book would make him great: Aaliya

Now, in interaction with Times of India, Aaliya said, "You wrote about your girlfriend and affairs, I told him not to write about someone's personal life and we have also fought over it but he believes that at times such things make you mahan [great]." "They don't make you mahan but your character is revealed," she added.

Quote 'I never got the respect that a wife deserves'

"I never got the respect that a wife deserves, never in front of others, never in person... Everyone respects their wife. I have been suffering this since years, one should not be insulted so much that the person starts feeling suffocated," Aaliya said.

Allegations Kept hearing about his affairs, said Aaliya

In a separate interview with SpotboyE, Aaliya revealed that she was aware of Nawazuddin's extramarital affairs for a long time. She said, "I kept hearing about his affairs, I used to leave the house and his female friends used to come in." "I have tolerated him to the level which one can't even think of," she added.

Response Nawazuddin has not yet responded to Aaliya's notice