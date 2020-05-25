Do you know that some of the best films have been inspired by anime? Notable examples include Inception, Requiem For A Dream, The Matrix, and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. A lot of these movies have garnered a cult following, as they have a special place in the hearts of fans. Here are some of the best works from Japan that you shouldn't miss.

Film #1 Your Name: Giving 'timeless stories' a whole new meaning

Synopsis: A boy in Tokyo and a girl in rural Japan have their bodies swapped and try to find meaning in their lives. One of the highest grossing anime films ever, Your Name (or Kimi no Na wa) is essentially a love story. It is presented in such an interesting and unique way that it stays with you for a very long time.

Film #2 Ghost in the Shell: Inspired almost every other sci-fi movie

Synopsis: A female Cyborg (strong female protagonists were rare back then) tries to catch a criminal while pondering about her own reality in a surrealistic fictional world. Existential, surprisingly relatable and way ahead of its time, Ghost in the Shell inspired The Matrix while giving science fiction a new face and a distinct vibe. Its insightful philosophical undertones make this film a cult classic.

Film #3 Perfect Blue: Convoluted realities mixed with cerebral, existential horror

Synopsis: Pop-idol Mima tries to shed her 'good girl' image but becomes a victim of stalking, reaching a point where she is unable to differentiate fiction from reality. Words fail to describe the atmosphere this film creates. It tries to delve into the Japanese pop industry and does so with the help of surreal imagery and visual metaphor. A definite must-watch for cinema lovers.

Film #4 Grave of the Fireflies: Probably the saddest film ever made

Synopsis: This harrowing tale of survival focuses on a teenager protecting his younger sister against all odds amid bombings and devastation in a war-torn Japan. The horrors of war have been described by thousands of films, but none comes close to this one as it breaks your heart in a million little pieces! Do not watch if you can't handle emotional distress.

Film #5 A Silent Voice: Touching story about a bullied hearing-impaired girl