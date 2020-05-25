This Eid, Salman Khan couldn't come up with a new movie, so he gave another surprise to his fans. The 54-year-old Bollywood superstar has launched his own grooming and personal care brand called FRSH. The brand has already started selling hand sanitizers and will soon offer other products as well. Salman announced the launch on his social media handles last night. Here's more.

Details Sanitizers are the 'need of the hour', said Salman

In an Instagram video, Salman said that they had initially planned to launch deodorants under the brand, but then brought sanitizers, as they are "need of the hour". "Yeh aapka aur mera, yani ke hamara brand hai! Bohot kuch layega aap tak. Filhal Sanitizers laraha hai. Aap ke liye hai, taaki aap safe aur saaf raho," Salman captioned the post.

Instagram Post Here is Salman's post

Information Amid the pandemic, sanitizers are in great demand

Notably, hand sanitizers are in huge demand all across the globe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as sanitizing is key to prevent the deadly virus. COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of nearly 3.5 lakh and infected over 55 lakh around the world.

Details You can buy the products online

FRSH products are currently available on its website (frshworld.com), and will also soon be sold at retail stores. You can buy sanitizers in packs of 2, 3, 5, 8, and 10. A 100 ml bottle costs Rs. 50 and a 500 ml bottle is being sold at Rs. 250. The brand will soon start selling deodorants, body wipes, and perfumes, Salman said.

Message 'FRSH world encourages you to sanitize'

A message posted on the brand's website reads, "There are millions of germs and viruses out there that can make you ill and intercept you from life and career goals. Personal hygiene here plays a very important role." "In times like these, a little extra precaution goes a long way in ensuring the well-being of you and your entire family," it adds.

Work Salman's 'Radhe' remains stalled due to the pandemic