Vir Das just had a "crazy night of zero sleep." The 40-year-old comedian/actor was accosted by an elderly neighbor, who threatened to call the police upon him and even forcefully sneezed at him. The incident occurred after Das asked the 73-year-old man to keep distance, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the neighbor scolded Das for not wearing a mask.

Das filmed the entire incident while standing at his doorstep, and posted it on social media. In the over three-minute-long video, the neighbor can be seen charging at Das, asking him to wear a mask, and step inside his house. The man even threatened to slap the comic and call the police, adding that he wished his dead parents would "haunt" Das.

Lockdown Neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each-other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YKgErSxqBC — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 24, 2020

After posting the video, Das explained that the man in question is not his landlord but lives nearby. Das added that he was standing out of his house to hand a food parcel to a friend, who was some fifteen feet away. "I'm not sure if an old man threatening to assault me... qualifies as harassment. But this is a little ridiculous," he wrote.

Later, in a statement posted on Monday morning, Das explained that the man in the video has previously harassed him, his wife, staff, and other people in the society as well. He claimed that the man has also gotten "seedy articles" about himself and his family published in tabloids. "This is not lockdown behavior, this is everyday behavior," Das added.

Das added that they have previously tried to resolve the matter through conversations (and legal notices), but the man did not pay heed. He said he had to make the video public, "because if not, I knew he would do it again." "We took it quietly for eight months, and something different was needed," Das stated.

Das apologized to his fans, as "personal drama had to show up on your screens." The actor also thanked fans for supporting him. "Thank you for all your support. Family and I are safe. In fact all our neighbors came by to make sure of it." "Back to being a clown and writing jokes," the comedian concluded.

This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir Shivani. 💛 #crazycoronatimes — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 24, 2020

😂 What a character! Can’t make this shit up! Take care, man. And stay away from his breath, if not corona, the booze fumes are enough to kill you! 🤣🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 24, 2020

