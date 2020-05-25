Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma-produced web series Paatal Lok continues to spark controversies. After miffing the Gorkha community, the Amazon Prime Video show has now invited ire of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh. Nandkishore Gurjar, a legislator from UP's Loni has filed a police complaint against Anushka for using his picture in the show without permission. Here's more.

Details The original photo featured UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The picture used in the show has been morphed to include some fictional characters. However, it anyway features Gurjar and other BJP leaders. The image displays show's villain and politician Balkishan Bajpayee (Anup Jalota) inaugurating a highway, with Gurjar standing close to him. As it turns out, the original photo featured UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is from an actual inauguration in UP.

Twitter Post It was tweeted by Adityanath in 2018

Allegations Gurjar also called the show 'anti-national'

In addition, Gurjar also raised objections over the show's content, calling it "anti-national". In his complaint, the MLA said that the series shows Sanatan Dharma in poor light. He alleged that it maligns the image of BJP (which governs both UP and Centre) and the Gurjar community. The politician added the show creates a terror-free image of Pakistan and insults national investigating agencies.

Previous controversy The Gorkha community isn't happy with the show, either

The complaint comes at a time when the makers of Paatal Lok are already facing allegations of maligning the image of the Gorkha community and people from northeast India. Recently, a Gorkha association in Arunachal Pradesh filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Anushka over the use of a "sexist slur" against a character belonging to northeast India.

Show What is 'Paatal Lok' all about?