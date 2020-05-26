The coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions have brought the movie industry to a standstill, and the future of showbiz remains uncertain, to say the least. Even if movie shoots resume, there will be many rules and restrictions that will have to be followed. A recent awareness campaign shoot involving Akshay Kumar and director R Balki proves just that. Here's more on this.

Details The shooting took place at Kamalistan Studios for two hours

On Monday, Akshay and Balki stepped out to film an upcoming awareness campaign film for the Health Ministry, after taking all the necessary permissions from the government and the police. The ad film is reportedly about the the responsibilities of citizens after the lockdown. The shooting at the Kamalistan Studios took place with a 20-member crew, and was wrapped up in two hours.

Precautions Precautions used: Disinfection tunnel, masks, and temperature-checks

According to pictures and videos that surfaced from the shoot venue, all the cast and crew members had to pass through a disinfection tunnel, placed at the entrance of the set. Immediately after that, they were required to wear masks and face shields. They then had their temperatures checked through infrared thermometers by medical personnel wearing PPE suits.

Twitter Post Future of film shoots? Here's a clip from the set

Information Shoots across India remain stalled since March

Notably, all film productions across India remain stalled since mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has caused a great distress to producers as well as daily wage earners of Bollywood. In fact, producers are reportedly looking at a loss of Rs. 2,500 crore.

Developments In relief to producers, Thackeray said shoots could soon resume

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, thereby seeking permission to partially resume production work. Thereafter, in a meeting with theater and film industry delegates, Thackeray asked them to come up with an action plan in this regard. He added that shoots could be allowed in areas that are not coronavirus containment zones.

Do you know? The Producers Guild has drafted new safety protocols