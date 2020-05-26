Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that two members of his household staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The 48-year-old director added that he and other members of his family have tested negative for COVID-19. He, however, revealed that they will remain in self-isolation for the next two weeks. Karan lives in Mumbai with his mother Hiroo Johar, and two children, Yash and Roohi.

Details The rest of us are safe and asymptomatic, said Karan

In a social media post, uploaded on Monday evening, Karan said that as soon as his staff members displayed symptoms, they were quarantined. They then informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who fumigated and sterilized the building. Karan added that all other members of his family are safe and do not display any symptoms of the deadly virus.

Quote Stay home and stay safe everyone: Karan

"These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe," Karan concluded the statement.

Twitter Post You can read the full statement here

Boney Kapoor Recently, Boney Kapoor's staff members also tested positive

Recently, three people who worked at the house of producer Boney Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. The producer had said he and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, were fine and asymptomatic. "We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions," the producer said in a statement.

Mumbai COVID-19 continues to batter India's financial capital

Last month, a member of jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff was diagnosed with the coronavirus. More recently, the office of music label and film production company T-Series was sealed by the BMC after a caretaker residing in the building tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Mumbai is India's worst-affected city, with 31,972 cases and more than 1,000 fatalities.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected 55 lakh around the world