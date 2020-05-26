The film industry saw initial signs of revival on Monday, as Akshay Kumar and director R. Balki stepped out to film a coronavirus awareness advertisement for the government. The short film shoot also gave a glimpse as to how the industry plans to carry on after the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The Producers Guild has also drafted a set of protocols in this regard.

Information Film shoots across India were halted in March

Notably, all film productions across India remain stalled since mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has caused a great distress to producers as well as daily wage earners of Bollywood. In fact, producers are reportedly looking at a loss of Rs. 2,500 crore.

Document Producers Guild submitted a 37-page document to CM

The Producers Guild of India on Monday released a 37-page document outlining the standard operating procedure (SOP) to fight risk of transmission of virus during different stages of film production. The document has been submitted to the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. All these guidelines will have to be strictly followed when the government grants permission to resume production.

Protocols Some general practices laid down in the document

All cast and crew members will be required to: Wash their hands upon entry, exit, as well as during the shoot. Use a triple layer medical mask and gloves throughout the shoot. Avoid handshakes, hugs, and other forms of physical greeting. Maintain a minimum distance of two meters from others. Use sanitizers properly, and avoid sharing cigarettes.

Information Daily briefings about precautionary measures to be conducted

The Guild has advised daily briefings with the entire cast and crew regarding the precautionary measures that need to be taken. Further, the crew and artists will be required to arrive at the set at least 45 minutes in advance to ensure implementation of precautions.

Sanitization Sets will also be sanitized

The entire studio will be sanitized daily prior to the shoot, with help from a government-authorized agency. Hand sanitizer dispensers must be placed at entry and exit points, as well as other strategic locations. Portable washbasins must be strategically placed at various points to ensure easy and quick access to soap and water. Restrooms must be kept clean and sanitized at all times.

Information Work from home guidelines

The Guild has advised a work-from-home strategy too. All such employees who can work remotely must be allowed to do so on a rotational basis. Further, those aged above 60, or with health conditions can also work from home.

Rules Cast/crew members to furnish declaration

All talent and crew members will be required to furnish a fitness or declaration form about their health status and exposure to COVID-19, both upon signing up for a project and arrival on the sets. Further, everyone will undergo a mandatory temperature measurement with a contact-less thermometer before entering the sets. Those with a high temperature cannot enter the sets.

Other rules Rules about medical assistance and casting

As far as medical assistance is concerned, two doctors and a certified nurse must be present in two different shifts for the first three months. Furthermore, an ambulance must be present near the sets at all times. Plus, auditions for casting will now be carried out online, the Guild added. You can read the full SOP here: bit.ly/3c71jGF.

