Television actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday night. She was 25 years old. Preksha, who had acted in several TV shows such as Crime Patrol, Meri Durga, and Laal Ishq, hanged herself to death at her residence in Bajrang Nagar in Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The actor had also worked in Akshay Kumar-starrer movie Padman. May her soul rest in peace.

Details Preksha was found hanging on Tuesday morning

According to reports, Preksha was found hanging by a family member on Tuesday morning at around 6:30 am. She was then rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead. Preksha left behind a suicide note but did not mention the reason for taking such an extreme step. Local police station in-charge Rajeev Bhadoriya said that they are investigating the case.

Note She shared a chilling note on Instagram on Monday

Preksha shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories on Monday. She wrote, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana," which roughly translates to, "The worst is when your dreams die." She had been working in Mumbai for the last two years, and had come to Indore before the lockdown. She was reportedly worried due to lockdown and consequent lack of work opportunities.

Instagram Post This was Preksha's last Instagram post

Meri Taraf Aata Har Gham Phisal Jaaye Aankhon Mein Tum Ko Bharun Bin Bole Baatein Tumse Karun 🥰 A post shared by iamprekshamehta on May 22, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

Similar incidents Recently, actor Manmeet Grewal also committed suicide

Notably, all film and TV productions across India remain stalled since mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, many actors and technicians are facing financial troubles and mental health issues. Recently, Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his Mumbai home. He was reportedly depressed because of financial troubles and inability to repay his debts.

Reaction These deaths are going to be on our conscience: Zaveri

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri blamed the rising cases of suicide among actors on the ongoing lockdown and its economic implications. Reacting to the news of Preksha's death, Zaveri tweeted, "If we don't end this lockdown these deaths are also going to be on our conscience... The hidden figures of the deaths and lives destroyed by the economic devastation will come out in months ahead."

Twitter Post Here is Zaveri's tweet