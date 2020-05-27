Paatal Lok is a smash hit. The 9-episode crime thriller, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has got everyone talking about it, and fans are now eagerly looking forward to another season. Needless to say, the show's success is utterly gratifying for its co-producer, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has said that while it is too early to comment, a season two is "quite possible".

Show A cheat sheet to 'Paatal Lok'

Produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and written/created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok revolves around the story of a Delhi cop who is handed the case of a lifetime after four accused are nabbed for conspiring to murder a prominent TV journalist. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jagjeet Sandhu, among others.

Reviews The show has garnered praise from all corners

Paatal Lok has earned rave reviews from all corners. The show has been praised for its engrossing storytelling, sharp writing, and powerful performances. It has also impressed viewers and critics with its scathing commentary on the state of affairs in the country, as it touches upon various deep-rooted issues such as caste and class divide, gender discrimination, and religious intolerance.

Quote NewsBytes gave the series 4/5 stars

In our review of the show, we wrote, "Paatal Lok exposes to us the India that we mostly just read or listen about. It's right in front of us, but we choose to ignore it. It's black-hearted, but it's real. It is a must-watch."

Details 'If Amazon is willing, there will be a second season'

Now, Anushka has said that a season two of the series is on the cards. "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible," the actor/producer told PTI. "If Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season," she added.

Collaboration Anushka called Sudip an 'economical writer'

Anushka, who has previously collaborated with Sudip on the critically-acclaimed movie NH10, added that she trusts the writer. Talking about their partnership, she said, "I believe in everything he writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion."

Quote We want to push boundaries, Anushka said about production choices

Before Paatal Lok, Anushka produced movies like NH10, fantasy comedy Phillauri and horror drama Pari. Talking about her choices as a producer, she said, "We want to push boundaries, we want to push the envelope as far as content is concerned... I was always driven by content." "As a producer I have always backed content which has been unique," she added.

