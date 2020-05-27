If there is one person you can expect to come up (quickly) with a dreary take on a situation that has already caused distress all across the globe, it has to be Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker has announced a new movie titled Coronavirus, focusing on the impact of the pandemic on a family. The film was shot indoors during the lockdown.

Trailer The trailer plays out like a horror film

The four-minute-long trailer is set inside a house, where one of the family members is coughing incessantly, thereby leading to panic among everyone around. The trailer, flooded with trademark styles of RGV's films, including eerie and suspenseful background music and buzzing noise, plays out like a horror film. The clip ends on a certain tragic note, details of which have not been revealed.

Film 'Coronavirus' has been directed by Agasthya Manju

The Telugu-language film has been produced by RGV and directed by Agasthya Manju. It features Srikanth Iyengar in the lead role. An official release date has not been revealed yet. The film will be out on the ShreyasET app. Announcing the movie, RGV wrote on Twitter, "Our actors and crew proved creativity cannot be locked down even in lockdown (sic)."

Information World's first film on coronavirus? Not really!

While RGV and others associated with the project are advertising the upcoming movie as the "World's first film on Coronavirus," that is not really the case. In fact, Canada-based filmmaker Mostafa Keshvari's Corona, based on the COVID-19 pandemic, was completed last month.

Twitter Post 'God or coronavirus cannot stop our work'

Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

Twitter Post RGV even took a dig at his colleagues

When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM 💪💪💪 #CORONAVIRUSFILM https://t.co/fun1EdkIgX pic.twitter.com/i8ME1eyP4h — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

Twitter Post Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for RGV

THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn’t just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN https://t.co/5ru98HO4eE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

Controversies RGV and coronavirus: A history of controversies

To note, RGV has passed controversial remarks about coronavirus recently. Last month, when millions of Indians lighted diyas and candles to uplift the mood amid the COVID-19 crisis, RGV had the brilliant idea of lighting a cigarette (!). Before that, he "joked" that he had contracted the coronavirus on April Fool's Day. The director received severe backlash for the insensitive remark.

Details Popularity of movies based on pandemics is on the rise

Notably, movies based on pandemics have recently seen a steep rise in popularity. For instance, Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic movie Contagion saw a substantial surge in its online viewership, as COVID-19 engulfed the world. Separately, reports suggest that many Bollywood filmmakers and producers have got the word "corona" registered for their upcoming titles. Some of these titles were "Corona Pyaar Hai" and "Deadly Corona".

Information The pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe