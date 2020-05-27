Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this month, has now tested negative for the disease. The 74-year-old actor's third COVID-19 test result came as negative, reports said. Kiran, who has been under home quarantine for the last two weeks, said that he and his family will continue to remain in self-isolation as a precautionary measure. Here's more.

Details Apart from boredom, I have no other complaints: Kiran

Kiran, who tested positive for the deadly virus on May 14, confirmed his health status in a statement. He said, "After being retested for COVID-19, I am happy to say that I have tested negative. My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic, and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation, I had no other complaints."

Gratitude Kiran thanked his family, friends, and doctors

Kiran expressed gratitude to the team of doctors and nurses who treated him during the last two weeks. "Doctors and medical workers are the real superheroes, and no amount of praise can do justice to their service," he said. The actor also thanked his family, friends, as well as their support staff "for being by our side in these challenging times."

Quote There's nothing to fear but fear itself, Kiran concluded

Kiran added that he took self-isolation in good spirits. He said, "I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's small pleasures." The actor shared he spends his time meditating, streaming movies, and reading books. "If there is one takeaway I have from this, is that there's nothing to fear but fear itself," he concluded.

Work Kiran featured in films like 'Bobby Jasoos', 'Brothers'

Kiran, the son of late celebrated actor Jeevan, has featured in countless films including Khoon Ka Karz, Bol Radha Bol, English Babu Desi Mem, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Bobby Jasoos, and Brothers. He has also starred in TV shows such as Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Zindagi, Grihasti, Katha Sagar, Aur Phir ek Din, Papa, Miilee, and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar.

COVID-19 COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world