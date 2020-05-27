Kannada television actor and reality show winner Mebiena Micheal passed away in a ghastly road accident on Tuesday evening. She was 22. According to reports, the accident took place near Devihalli village in Karnataka when Mebiena was on her way to Madikeri, her hometown, along with some friends. May her soul rest in peace.

On their way to Madikeri, Mebiena's car rammed into a tractor when the latter was taking a turn, reports said. Mebiena and her friends were then rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries last night. Her friends are currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Belluru police station and investigation is underway.

Mebiena, who started her career as a model, rose to fame after she was crowned the winner of season 4 of reality show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life. The show revolves around a bunch of city-bred girls who quit their luxury lifestyle to live in a remote village, where they are required to perform challenging tasks. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mebiena's sudden demise has left the Kannada TV industry in a state of shock. Akul Balaji, the host of the popular reality show, conveyed condolences on social media. He tweeted, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4... mebina, soo young and full of life, can't digest the fact... my prayers for her family (sic)."

