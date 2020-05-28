After a contentious advertisement by healthcare appliances company Kent RO sparked massive outrage, its brand ambassador, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini distanced herself from the promo and dubbed it as "inappropriate". Kent chairperson Mahesh Gupta has also issued a public apology in this regard. The advertisement in question was called out for discriminating against domestic helps. Here's more on this.

Context The ad depicted domestic helps as carriers of infection

The advertisement, featuring Hema and her daughter Esha Deol, portrayed domestic helps in a poor light and labeled them as carriers of infection. "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected," read an excerpt from the ad, thereby making a reference to the contagious novel coronavirus. The ad was later taken down by Kent.

Details The ad does not resonate with my values, Hema said

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Hema clarified that "views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta do not resonate with my values." "The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake. I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society," the 71-year-old MP from Mathura added.

Twitter Post You can read the statement here

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

Statement We support and respect all sections of society: Kent

Previously, in a statement, the company's chairperson and managing director Mahesh Gupta said that the advertisement was "unintentional, badly communicated and wrong". "We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologize to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt," the statement further read. "We support and respect all sections of the society," it concluded.

Twitter Post Netizens called the ad "classist"

Hi #Kent @KentROSystems, what casteist classist bullshit is this?? You should be ashamed of yourself for putting this ad out. pic.twitter.com/fwJRslPuS4 — Japleen Pasricha (@japna_p) May 26, 2020

Twitter Post 'This is deplorable'

This is deplorable. Whoever is behind creating, approving and releasing this ad needs to be called out and shamed.

Horrible campaign by @KentROSystems. I am astonished that @dreamgirlhema agreed to associate with this.#insensitive #wrong https://t.co/cJ6Wmh6CGr — V Jaskirat Singh Nagra 🇮🇳 (@jsn4x4) May 27, 2020

