The television fraternity faced a huge shock after actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide at the age of 25, earlier this week. Preksha had acted in several TV shows such as Crime Patrol, Meri Durga, and Laal Ishq. Now, the late actor's father has revealed that she was worried due to the lockdown and consequent lack of work opportunities. Here's more on this.

'Had no idea she would take such a drastic step'

Preksha's father Ravindra told ABP News, "Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle." "I used to tell her that she shouldn't be worried as it's (lockdown) for everyone. We had no idea she would take such a drastic step," he added.

Film and TV shoots remain suspended since March

Notably, all the film and TV productions remain suspended since mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Rendered jobless, many actors and technicians across the country are facing financial troubles and mental health issues.

We never pressurized her for marriage: Preksha's father

Upon being asked if the family pressurized Preksha to get married, her father said, "Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry." "We never pressurized her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner," he told the publication.

Can't live with dead dreams, Preksha wrote in suicide note

Preksha left behind a suicide note, that read, "My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I cannot live with dead dreams. It is difficult to live in this negativity. I have been trying since past one year. I am tired now." Hours before committing suicide, the actor also wrote a note on Instagram that read, "The worst thing is when your dreams die."

Actor Manmeet Grewal also recently committed suicide

Worryingly, suicide cases among actors have been rising. Recently, Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal (32) committed suicide at his Mumbai home. He was reportedly depressed because of financial troubles and inability to repay his debts.

Entertainment fraternity expressed concern over rising suicides

Many from the entertainment industry have expressed concern over the rising cases of suicide among actors. Reacting to the news of Preksha's death, filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted, "If we don't end this lockdown these deaths are also going to be on our conscience... The hidden figures of the deaths and lives destroyed by the economic devastation will come out in months ahead."

