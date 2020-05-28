Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon has been under fire lately after a video of him doing a skit while wearing blackface on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2000 resurfaced online. Jimmy, popular for NBC's The Tonight Show, has now offered an apology in this regard on social media. "There is no excuse for this," the 45-year-old comic/actor said about the incident. Here's more.

Clip Jimmy impersonated Chris Rock in the controversial skit

In the two decades-old clip from SNL, Jimmy can be seen carrying out an impersonation of fellow comedian and actor Chris Rock. Jimmy, who appears in the sketch for less than a minute, is seen sporting a black turtleneck, a black leather jacket, and a wig. Notably, Jimmy was part of SNL during 1998-2004, and also hosted the show several times.

Apology I am very sorry, Jimmy tweeted

After a massive uproar on social media, Jimmy put out a tweet, thereby apologizing for his actions. "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," he wrote. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Jimmy added.

Twitter Post Here is Jimmy's tweet

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface.There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Support Jamie Foxx came out in Jimmy's support

After Jimmy posted the tweet, he received support from many fans and fellow comedian/actor Jamie Foxx. Foxx (52) weighed in on the matter on social media, writing, "Bro you ain't got to apologize for s**t (sic)." "You are a comedian... and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock... You are all the way good," he added.

Controversy Controversies over blackface have been around for a while