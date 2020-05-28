-
Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon has been under fire lately after a video of him doing a skit while wearing blackface on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2000 resurfaced online.
Jimmy, popular for NBC's The Tonight Show, has now offered an apology in this regard on social media.
"There is no excuse for this," the 45-year-old comic/actor said about the incident.


Jimmy impersonated Chris Rock in the controversial skit
In the two decades-old clip from SNL, Jimmy can be seen carrying out an impersonation of fellow comedian and actor Chris Rock.
Jimmy, who appears in the sketch for less than a minute, is seen sporting a black turtleneck, a black leather jacket, and a wig.
Notably, Jimmy was part of SNL during 1998-2004, and also hosted the show several times.

I am very sorry, Jimmy tweeted
After a massive uproar on social media, Jimmy put out a tweet, thereby apologizing for his actions.
"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," he wrote.
"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Jimmy added.

Here is Jimmy's tweet

Jamie Foxx came out in Jimmy's support
After Jimmy posted the tweet, he received support from many fans and fellow comedian/actor Jamie Foxx.
Foxx (52) weighed in on the matter on social media, writing, "Bro you ain't got to apologize for s**t (sic)."
"You are a comedian... and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock... You are all the way good," he added.

Controversies over blackface have been around for a while
Controversies surrounding blackface have long marred the American film and TV.
SNL has previously shown non-black actors portray former president Barack Obama and activist Jesse Jackson, among others.
Earlier, in 2018, NBC fired news anchor Megyn Kelly after she made controversial remarks defending the use of blackface.
Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. also infamously wore blackface in the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder.