Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, best known for penning songs such as Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli in Rajesh Khanna's superhit film Anand, passed away on Friday. He was 77. Over a career spanning three decades, Yogesh wrote various popular songs for more than 30 Bollywood films. May his soul rest in peace.

Film historian Pavan Jha informed FilmiBeat that he was in touch with Yogesh during the lockdown, however, the latter stopped responding in the last couple of weeks. He added that Yogesh was not keeping well lately.

Yogesh, born in 1943 in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), got his first break as a lyricist with the film Sakhi Robin (1962), for which he wrote six songs. He then went on to write songs for movies like Rajnigandha (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Baton Baton Mein (1979), and Manzil (1979). His last major movie release was Bewafa Sanam (1995).

Some other popular songs penned by Yogesh include Rimjhim Gire Saawan, Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Yogesh had shared his inspiration to write songs. He had said, "I wrote what I saw and lived. I have always written about the people around me."

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who collaborated with Yogesh on many songs, paid tribute to the late lyricist. Lata's tweet roughly translates to, "I just heard about the passing of Yogesh Ji. He wrote many heart-warming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and polite man. I pay my respects to him."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

You were one of a kind #YOGESH .. We could never give you your rightful due but each one of your gems will live Forever Ever. You were my absolute favorite. You #Legend pic.twitter.com/MafN5WdhXg — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) May 29, 2020

