Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come forward to support the people of West Bengal, who are currently reeling under the aftermath of the catastrophic Amphan cyclone. SRK's Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and non-profit organization Meer Foundation will contribute to a relief fund, work to provide ration, rebuild homes, as well as plant saplings in and around Kolkata.

Quote 'Let's get through this together'

"Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let's get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan," SRK wrote on Twitter while announcing a slew of measures earlier today.

Cyclone Cyclone Amphan affected lakhs, killed 86

Cyclone Amphan, the worst such calamity in two decades, made landfall in West Bengal on May 20 amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, thereby making things even more difficult for people and the authorities. The cyclone led to widespread destruction of life and property in the state, affecting lakhs of people, and reportedly claiming 86 lives in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Measures Here's how SRK is planning to help Bengal

According to SRK's tweet, KKR and Meer Foundation will: 1) Contribute to the West Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund. 2) Distribute essential ration and hygiene items across severely-affected regions. 3) Extend help in rebuilding of homes that were destroyed during the cyclone. 4) Replant a total of 5,000 saplings as part of the KKR Plant A 6 initiative.

Message Kolkata is more than just a city to me: SRK

SRK also wrote a special message dedicated to Kolkata. He said, "Kolkata is more than just a city to me...it's an emotion. In Kolkata, I've found friendship, I've found love, I've found joy. But beyond everything, what I've learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork." "My experience and learnings teach me that there is strength in standing together as a team," he added.

Quote 'The news of the cyclone left me feeling hollow'

In an earlier tweet, SRK had said, "My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each and everyone of them is my own. Like my family."

Twitter Post Here is SRK's tweet

Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let’s get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan. pic.twitter.com/XR5R0iGfQ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 29, 2020

Other efforts SRK is also doing his bit to fight the pandemic

Meanwhile, SRK has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the coronavirus crisis. The superstar has made contributions to the Prime Minister's relief fund as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister's fund. He also promised to contribute a total of 50,000 PPE kits in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The actor also offered his 4-story personal office to be used as a quarantine facility.

Work What's up on the work front for SRK?