Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother, whom she lovingly called Biji, has passed away. The 32-year-old mourned the loss in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a picture from her grandmother's prayer meet at a Gurudwara (shrine for Sikhs), Taapsee wrote, "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever." Here's more.

Fellow celebrities, including Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, conveyed condolences to the actor in the comments section of the Instagram post. Her fans also posted their messages. A certain user wrote, "May God give you and your family strength." Another penned, "May her soul rest in peace." However, Taapsee did not reveal any further details about her grandmother's demise.

The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji ❤️ A post shared by taapsee on May 30, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

Taapsee is currently in self-isolation in Mumbai with her younger sister Shagun during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had expressed relief that her parents in Delhi were not living near any coronavirus hotspot. She added that the lockdown has not affected them as much as it affected her in Mumbai.

"I'm glad that my parents aren't living anywhere near the hotspot. They're in their 60s and need to be slightly careful," Taapsee told Hindustan Times. "Most of the time, they stay indoors and would only go out for a walk, meet friends, or visit the Gurudwara or market place nearby... They seem to be more worried about how we're coping with it," she added.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad, which received decent reviews. She now has several movies lined up, including mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, a remake of German classic Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. However, all productions and movie releases currently remain stalled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

