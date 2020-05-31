Sara Ali Khan has always been pretty candid about her incredible weight loss journey. The actor, who once admittedly weighed 96 kg, put in a lot of hard work before entering showbiz. In a new Instagram video, the 24-year-old shared what all went into earning the body that she has today, and it will surely inspire you to sweat it out!

The video showcases Sara's pre-transformation days as well as the extensive training that she did so as to lose weight. She can be seen performing a variety of exercises including Pilates, cardio, burpees, swimming, kickboxing, and others. Sara captioned the post as, "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown Edition. Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (sic)."

Sara, who debuted in Bollywood with Kedarnath, has gone through incredible physical transformation. At one point during her studies, she weighed as much as 96 kg. Apart from an unhealthy lifestyle, Sara's polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) was also responsible for her weight gain. However, determined to enter films, she switched from junk to healthy eating and started working out regularly.

Talking about how she began her weight loss journey, Sara once told Vogue in an interview, "I weighed 96 kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey." "I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York," she added.

Sara also shared that she follows a combination of functional training - Pilates, boxing, and cardio. She added that she works out for an hour and a half every day, except on Sunday, "because that's my day to chill".

