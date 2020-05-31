Telugu movie star Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise as he announced his engagement with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, earlier this month. The couple officially got engaged in a close-knit roka ceremony in Hyderabad just a few days ago. And now, Rana's father, film producer Suresh Babu has confirmed that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad.

Details The wedding would be held as per coronavirus precautions

Suresh Babu added that the wedding ceremony will take place in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For the unversed, Rana and Miheeka's private engagement ceremony was held on May 21 at his grandfather's (late producer Daggubati Ramanaidu) Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Soon after, fellow actors showered the new couple with congratulatory messages.

Twitter Post Rana posted these beautiful pictures from the engagement

Miheeka Miheeka is an interior designer based in Mumbai

Miheeka is an interior designer based in Mumbai. She is originally from Hyderabad and runs an event management and interior decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh, who reside in Hyderabad, own the jewelry brand Krsala. Further, Miheeka's brother Samarth is married to Sasha, who is the sister of popular fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

Proposal It was really simple: Rana on his proposal to Miheeka

Opening up about how he proposed to Miheeka, Rana said, "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that's it (sic)." "I remember I said a bunch of things together... When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real," he added.

Quote 'I found the strangest time to get married'

When asked if he wishes to have a grand wedding ceremony, Rana said it would depend on the time and situation. "Depends on the world's situation. I found the strangest time to get married," the actor joked.

