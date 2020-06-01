The duo Sajid-Wajid was given a break by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. Most recently, they composed Khan's lockdown songs Pyaar Karona. Wajid was last seen in the music launch function of Dabangg 3.
Bollywood is mourning the loss of their beloved composer
Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7