Bollywood and the music fraternity continues to remain in a state of shock, as its beloved music composer, the ever-smiling Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame, left a little too soon. Wajid passed away last night after suffering from kidney issues and the coronavirus. He was 42. Here's remembering Wajid, and his long-time brotherhood and association with superstar Salman Khan.

Break Sajid-Wajid got their first break with a Salman movie

Coming from a rich lineage of music stalwarts, brothers Sajid and Wajid Khan (Sajid-Wajid) got their first-ever break in Bollywood with Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. The song they composed for the movie was Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast, pictured on Arbaaz Khan and Anjala Zaveri. Their friendship and association with Salman only went uphill from that point.

Journey They then collaborated with Salman for 'Hello Brother'

Soon after getting the big break, the duo went on to compose music for another popular movie starring Salman, Hello Brother. Sajid-Wajid composed hit songs for the film, such as Area Ka Hero, Hata Sawan Ki Ghata, Chupke Se Koi, and the title track Hello Brother. While hits and misses followed thereafter, Sajid-Wajid mostly tasted success when composing for Salman's films.

Movies 2000s: Sajid-Wajid gave some of the biggest hits to Salman

Then in the 2000s, Sajid-Wajid composed for many movies of Salman, including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tere Naam, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner. Songs from these films such as Lagan Lagi, Aaja Soniye, Laal Dupatta, Soni De Nakhre, and Do U Wanna Partner ruled the charts when they released and continue to remain popular even today.

Singing Wajid also lent voice to Salman's songs

Wajid, also a playback singer, lent his voice to several songs that were filmed on Salman. Some of these songs were Mera Hi Jalwa (from Wanted), Fevicol Se (Dabangg), Pandey Jee Seeti (Dabangg), Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger) and Do You Wanna Partner (Partner). All of these tracks were instant hits and are adored by Salman's fans.

'Dabangg' Sajid-Wajid received most awards for 'Dabangg' albums

Notably, Salman's popular Dabangg franchise helped Sajid-Wajid win several awards. Some of their most popular tracks from the action movie series are Dagabaaz Re, Fevicol Se, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Munni Badnaam Hui, Humka Peeni Hai, Hud Hud Dabangg, Munna Badnaam Hua, and Habibi Ke Nain. These songs played a huge role in the franchise's enormous popularity.

Last songs Sajid-Wajid's last songs were also for Salman

Incidentally, some of the last songs that Sajid-Wajid composed were also for Salman. These included a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona, aimed at spreading awareness about the deadly disease, and Eid release Bhai Bhai, which sends out the message of brotherhood. Both these songs were released by Salman during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Quote What Wajid said about "elder brother" Salman

Describing Salman as an "elder brother", Wajid once spoke about their association with him. He said, "The kind of songs we gave him, he selected all of them from Lagan lagi of Tere Naam, Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, even Tere Mast Mast Do Nain." "One man selecting all these songs cannot be a fluke," he added.

Twitter Post Will always love, respect and remember you: Salman

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Twitter Post Their brotherhood will be missed