Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak has filed a police complaint against film/TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. In his complaint, Pathak has accused the producers of maligning the image of Indian soldiers in a web series. The FIR was lodged at Mumbai's Khar police station earlier today. Here's more on this.

Information The episode is part of ALTBalaji web series 'XXX 2'

The episode in question is a part of Ekta Kapoor-founded streaming platform ALTBalaji's erotic web series XXX season 2. Titled Pyaar Aur Plastic, the episode features Ribbhu Mehra, Paree Pande and Aaditi Kohli in lead roles.

Complaint Pathak said the show insults the Indian Army

In an Instagram video, Pathak said that the episode showcases a woman indulging in an extramarital affair, while her husband, an Indian Army soldier, is out on duty at the border. He alleged that the act intends to insult the Indian Army, their uniform, the national emblem and the colonel tag. Pathak now wants the producers to issue a public apology.

Quote 'They have made a joke of our soldiers'

Pathak said in the video, "Our Army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband's uniform. This is shameful and they have made a joke of our soldiers." He added that the police has promised action, saying, "The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated."

Interview 'Will not tolerate anyone speaking wrong against my country

Speaking with Spotboye, Pathak said that he "will not tolerate anyone who speaks or does anything wrong against my country." "Anti-national people like Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are promoting sexual activities in public and corrupting the mind of youth and families. They have further stooped by targeting our Indian military, their uniform and defaming its national emblem (sic)," he added.

Do you know? Last year, Pathak participated in 'Bigg Boss 13'