Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday announced that he has launched a new production company called Good Bad Films. The 47-year-old director/producer has started the new company in partnership with Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker. The upcoming Netflix movie Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai will be the production house's maiden offering. His previous production company Phantom Films was dissolved two years ago. Here's more.

Details Kashyap revealed the company's logo on Instagram

Kashyap revealed the company's logo earlier today through an Instagram post. "So here it is... our new company Good Bad Films. Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the Good Bad Films on the Monday of the release of our first production Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai on Netflix India," the director captioned the post.

First film 'Choked' arrives on Netflix this month

Choked, the debut film to be released under the new banner, is set to arrive on Netflix on June 5. Directed by Kashyap, the movie tells the story of a hapless and desperate bank cashier in the backdrop of the 2016 demonetization drive. The movie stars Saiyami Kher (Mirzya), Malayalam film actor Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, and Rajshri Deshpande.

AKFPL Kashyap launched his first production house in 2009

Kashyap launched his first production company Anurag Kashyap Films (AKFPL) in 2009. The production house, managed by renowned producer Guneet Monga, debuted with the 2010 critically-acclaimed coming-of-age drama Udaan. Other notable films produced by AKFPL include That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunchbox, Shahid, Peddlers, Monsoon Shootout, Tigers, and Haraamkhor, among others.

Phantom He then co-founded Phantom Films in 2010

Kashyap co-founded the ambitious, director-driven production house Phantom Films in 2010, along with writer/director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The production house backed acclaimed movies such as Lootera, Queen, Ugly, NH10, Masaan, Udta Punjab, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Manmarziyaan, among others. Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic Super 30 (2019) remained the company's last theatrical outing.

Information Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018