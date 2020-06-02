Last week, a heart-wrenching video of a toddler trying to wake his dead mother at a railway station in Bihar went viral, thereby highlighting the unfathomable plight of migrant workers amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's non-profit organization Meer Foundation has come forward to offer help to the child. Here's more on this.

Context The woman died on train while on way to home

The woman in the video died while on her way from Gujarat to Katihar, on a special train meant to ferry migrants across states. Reportedly, she had been unwell owing to a lack of proper food and water. Her plight wasn't too different from lakhs of migrants, who suffered a great deal to reach their home after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March.

Details Meer Foundation will support the child

SRK's Meer Foundation on Monday took to social media to thank those who helped them reach the child. They added that the toddler is under his grandfather's care and vowed to support him. "Meer Foundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all," the organization tweeted.

Quote I know how it feels, SRK said

SRK said, "Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels... Our love and support is with you baby."

Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby. https://t.co/2Z8aHXzRjb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 1, 2020

Other efforts SRK has been lending support to India's COVID-19 battle

SRK has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the coronavirus crisis. The superstar has made contributions to the Prime Minister's relief fund as well as the Maharashtra Chief Minister's fund. He also promised to contribute a total of 50,000 PPE kits in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The actor also offered his 4-story personal office to be used as a quarantine facility.

Bengal SRK is also supporting cyclone-ravaged West Bengal

More recently, SRK announced a slew of measures to support the people of West Bengal, who are currently reeling under the aftermath of the catastrophic Amphan cyclone. According to a statement, SRK's Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Meer Foundation will contribute to a relief fund, work to provide ration, rebuild homes, and replant saplings in and around Kolkata.

Quote 'The news of the cyclone left me feeling hollow'

"My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each and everyone of them is my own. Like my family," SRK had said in a tweet.

