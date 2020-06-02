Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan's mother, Razina, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Wajid passed away, aged 42, after suffering from various complications including a cardiac arrest, kidney infection, and the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, Wajid's mother was present at Mumbai's Surana Sethia Hospital to take care of her ailing son during his treatment. Here's more.

Details She is hospitalized, her condition has improved

Quoting sources, ABP News reported that Wajid's mother is infected with COVID-19 and is currently admitted to the hospital. She possibly contracted the virus at the hospital, even before Wajid got infected with it. Fortunately, her condition has improved now. "Wajid's mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus," a source told the publication.

Demise Wajid was laid to rest on Monday

Wajid suffered from underlying kidney issues and succumbed to a cardiac arrest, his brother and music composer Sajid Khan confirmed. The late musician was laid to rest at the city's Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon. Only 20 people, including family members and some close friends from the industry, were allowed to attend the funeral, owing to restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

Reactions Bollywood expressed shock and grief at Wajid's demise

Bollywood and the music industry expressed shock and grief at the untimely demise of the talented and "ever-smiling" music composer. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra conveyed condolences on social media. Superstar Salman Khan, whom Wajid considered an "elder brother", tweeted, "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember n miss u... Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace (sic)."

Work Sajid-Wajid composed for movies like 'Partner', 'Dabangg'

Wajid, along with brother Sajid, colloquially known as Sajid-Wajid, debuted in Bollywood with Salman's 1998 movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose music for hit films such as Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and the Dabangg series. More recently, the duo composed Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, two songs that Salman released on YouTube amid lockdown.

