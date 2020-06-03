Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has accused his brother of sexually harassing her, adding that despite being aware of it, the Bollywood actor did not support her. She has now filed a complaint in this regard at the Jamia police station in Delhi. The complainant alleged that her father and Nawazuddin continue to harass her in-laws. Here are more details.

Details I was tortured a lot, the complainant said

Speaking with Times of India, the complainant revealed that the ordeal took place when she was nine years old. She added her parents were divorced and she was raised by a stepmother. "I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch," she said.

Details She alleged her father, Nawazuddin harassed her in-laws

The complainant, who is now married and lives with her husband in Delhi, further alleged that her father and Nawazuddin continue to harass her in-laws. "Even now, every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too," she said. She, however, added that she has her husband's support and possesses evidence of physical violence.

Statement She revealed that Nawazuddin did not support her

She went on to add that she once narrated her ordeal to Nawazuddin, but the actor did not pay heed and allegedly told her, "he is your uncle, he would never do such a thing". "I told him (Nawzuddin) all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that," she revealed.

Divorce Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's personal life has also hit a rocky path

Last month, his estranged wife Aaliya alias Anjana Kishore Pandey served him a legal notice, thereby demanding a divorce and the custody of their two children. They got married in 2009. Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin's family of physically and mentally torturing her. She also said that he did not respect her and was involved in a number of extramarital affairs.

Quote 'I never got the respect that a wife deserves'