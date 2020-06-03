Last night, actor Meera Chopra faced incessant trolling and abuse from the fans of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, merely because she said she was not his fan. Jr. NTR's fans did not take it in good spirits, and bulldozed her with abusive messages, and even death and rape threats. Meera hit back at the trolls, and subsequently filed a cyber-bullying complaint against them.

Details It all started during a Q&A session on Twitter

It all started after Meera conducted a live Q&A session on Twitter. A certain fan asked her to make a comment about Jr. NTR, to which she replied, "I don't know him. I am not his fan." And that was enough to earn her the wrath of the star's fans, who soon launched the trend #AttentionB***hMeeraChopra on the micro-blogging platform.

Response Meera alerted Hyderabad police and NCW

But Meera did not hold back. She took screenshots of the abusive messages and tweets and posted them on her account. The actor also brought the matter to the attention of Hyderabad Police, Cyber Crime cell, and the National Commission for Women (NCW). She also requested Twitter to look into the matter and suspend the accounts of those trolling her.

Details Do you feel successful with such a following, asked Meera

Tagging Jr. NTR in a tweet, Meera wrote, "I did not know that I'll be called a b**ch, wh**e and a po*****r, just bcoz I like Mahesh Babu more than you (sic)." "Do you feel successful with such a fan following," she asked. In another tweet, the actor added that stars must address such fans and ask them to refrain from hooliganism

Support Chinmayi Sripaada came out in her support

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada came out in Meera's support and advised her to file a complain with the NCW. Replying to her, the actor said, "I'm not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a personal one now. they are openly threatening, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to be pulled down (sic)."

Quote Let's make this place safe for women: Meera