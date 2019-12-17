BJP Assam Caa Act Guwahati CM Sonowal Shinzo Abe
Charvi Tambe

Charvi Tambe

Asked on 17 December, 2019

When was curfew imposed in Guwahati?

A curfew was imposed in Guwahati on December 11.

Aarav Saxena

Aarav Saxena

Asked on 17 December, 2019

Who is Assam's CM?

Sarabananda Sonowal is the CM of Assam.

Trisha Dutta

Trisha Dutta

Asked on 17 December, 2019

Have restrictions been lifted in Assam?

Yes. But not completely. The restrictions will remain in place during the night.

Ankita Chatterjee

Ankita Chatterjee

Asked on 17 December, 2019

Why is Assam protesting the Citizenship Act?

Assam residents believe this new law will encourage immigration, hence, they want the law to be rolled back.

